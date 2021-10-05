In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Indices are moving rather sideways and that can actually be the case for the next weeks. The sentiment is not good enough to drag the prices to new all-time highs but on the other hand, there is so much money on the market that it will be hard to see any bigger drop. That being said, I think that the sideways trend will be option nr1 for the market in the nearest future.
The EURUSD dropped lower after breaking major supports.
The GBPUSD on the other hand, is climbing higher and currently testing a crucial resistance.
The USDCAD bounced off a crucial horizontal resistance and is still going towards a long-term sell signal.
The GBPJPY is moving sideways and is getting closer to a major breakout, which should not be missed.
Silver is climbing back above the crucial support, which is based on a false breakout, giving us a proper buy signal.
Gold, on the other hand, is still in no man’s land but pay attention how well it respects the closest Fibonacci levels, real technical beauty!
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.