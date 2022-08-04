The XAG/USD plunged in the short term after reaching 20.389. It has crashed but a larger downside movement needs strong confirmation as the rate is trapped within a minor flag pattern. It was traded at 20.098 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the BOE brought some volatility earlier today. The Official Bank Rate was increased from 1.25% to 1.75% as expected. Earlier, the US Unemployment Claims came in at 260K below 262K expected. As you already know, the US NFP, Unemployment Rate, and the Average Hourly Earnings could really shake the markets tomorrow.

From the technical point of view, the price of silver developed a flag pattern after ending its previous sell-off. As you can see on the H1 chart, XAG/USD rebounded but it has registered a new false breakout through the downtrend line and above the upper median line (uml) of the descending pitchfork. A valid breakdown through the flag’s downside line, a new lower low, dropping and closing below the 19.961 may activate a larger downside movement.

