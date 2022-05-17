XAG/USD was traded at 21.700 at the time of writing. It has retreated after reaching 21.915 today’s high. In the short term, the price of silver rebounded after its massive drop. The price action signaled that we may have a larger growth. Still, we need confirmation before taking action. Fundamentally, the US retail sales data came in mixed. The Retail Sales indicator rose by 0.9% less versus 1.0% expected, while the Core Retail Sales surged by 0.6% beating the 0.5% growth forecasted. In addition, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Rate came in better than expected, while Business Inventories came in worse than expected.

From the technical point of view, XAG/USD is somehow expected to resume its growth after breaking above the downtrend line. As long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml), the bias remains bullish in the short term. The 23.6% (21.815) retracement level and the 21.947 are seen as near-term resistance levels. A valid breakout above these obstacles may signal further growth. After its false breakout through the 23.6%, the price of silver could test and retest the immediate support levels before trying to resume its swing higher.

