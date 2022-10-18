XAG/USD was trading at 18.798 at the time of writing. The price action signaled exhausted sellers, so a new swing higher is in cards. Fundamentally, the US economic data could bring life to the XAG/USD. Industrial Production may report a 0.1% growth, while Capacity Utilization Rate could be reported at 80.0%. Tomorrow, the price of silver could have an aggressive reaction after the UK and Canadian inflation data.
Technically, the XAG/USD sell-off was stopped by the 18.142 historical level again. Now, it escaped from the down-channel pattern signaling a new leg higher. A valid breakout above 18.943 and through the median line (ml) may confirm a larger rebound.
