Silver tumbles below 23.70, but recovers back above it

XAG/USD fell sharply on Friday following the better-than-expected US employment data for July. Today, the metal opened with a large negative gap below 23.70, but recovered a decent portion of today’s slide during the Asian session today, returning back above 23.70. Overall, the metal continues to trade below the prior upside support line drawn from the low of November 30th, and thus, we would still see a negative near-term outlook, even if the price continues to recover for a while more.
As we already noted, the recovery may continue for a while more, perhaps for the metal to challenge once again the territory near 25.55. If the bears decide to jump back into the action from near that zone, we could see another fall below 23.70. This time, the break below 23.70 may open the way towards the 21.80 barrier, which is near the lows of September 24th and November 30th. If that level doesn’t hold and breaks, then we could see the fall extending towards the 19.50 level, defined as a support by the inside swing high of July 15th.
Shifting attention to our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI moved lower and just touched its toe below its 30 line, while the MACD, already slightly negative, has just crossed below its trigger line. Both indicators detect downside speed, confirming our view that another round of selling may be possible soon.
On the upside, we would like to see a recovery above 28.40, which provided resistance between May 18th and June 11th, before we start examining whether the bulls have gained full control. This could also confirm the break above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of February 1st, and may see scope for extensions towards that high, at around 30.05. Another break, above 30.05, could take the white metal into territories last seen in the beginning of 2013, with the next territory to consider as a resistance being the high of January 20th, at around 32.50.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
Four reasons why MATIC price will skyrocket by nearly 100%
MATIC price experienced exponential growth during the 2021 bull run. However, as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market collapsed, so did the market value of Polygon.
Apple: Three reasons why AAPL is going to $120
Apple stock continues to trade just under all-time highs at $150 and is in a sideways range with little strong direction to get our trading teeth stuck into.