For the past six trading sessions, an ounce of silver has been trading above $21.0 in both directions. The price has been falling for most of February, losing more than 17% from its high ($24.62) to its low ($20.41).
Last month's sell-off brought the price back to the 200-day moving average and created a medium-term oversold condition, which promises to be positive in the short term, creating the potential for a return to $24.0.
At the end of last month, silver was buying back on declines to $21.0. This level also acted as local support (May and November) and resistance (August and October) several times last year. Silver was also held above this level in 2014 and 2016, reinforcing the importance of this area. In our case, silver could find extended downside support here or quickly reverse to the upside.
In addition to the historical significance of current price levels, the mid-points of key moving averages are also worth noting. Last week, the 50-week moving average fell below the 200-week moving average at $21.50. Technically, this is a bearish signal, but we now see that the 200-week is pointing up, and the price has corrected significantly in recent weeks.
On the daily timeframe, silver is now struggling around the 200-week average. It is worth noting that silver experienced strong buying from this level in late November. This level is now a magnet for bargain hunters.
The February sell-off in silver took the daily chart's RSI into the oversold territory. A stabilisation in recent days has taken the index above 30, which often signals the exhaustion of selling momentum and the start of a corrective bounce.
Silver has a chance of forming much more than just a corrective bounce. The dollar is losing traction in the currency market, creating a new bearish reversal. Equity indices defended key technical levels last week and are enjoying an influx of new money. However, a rebound in risk appetite may need to be faster to support silver and gold as key players continue to operate in more liquid markets.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD edged lower in the European morning but managed to hold above 1.0650. The cautious market stance ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on the monetary policy helps the US Dollar hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2000 amid sour mood, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold declines toward $1,840 despite retreating US yields
Gold price stays on the back foot on Tuesday and edges lower toward $1,840. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains in negative territory below 3.95%, XAU/USD is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of Powell's testimony.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.