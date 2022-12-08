Overnight biggest gainer
Using the VolatilityMarkets software to structure a Silver trend following trade idea
Part 1) Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Silver has been decelerating higher. In the long term Silver has been accelerating higher. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a time horizon.
Part 2) Trade idea details
2A) Trade idea graph
2b) Intraday predictions
Buy $ 96,852 USD of Silver, take profit at $ 23.2512 level with 49.99% odds for a $ 1,000 USD gain, stop out at $ 22.7759 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon
Part 3) XAG/USD trend analysis
XAGUSD last price was $ 23.0135 . The short term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher but decelerating.
Part 4) XAG/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 13 days and decreased 7 days. For every up day, there were 0.54 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 1.444% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.2814% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 9.88% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.494% percent.
Part 5) XAG/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAGUSD, is $ 22.3143 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 23.7127 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 22.7759 could trade and that $ 23.2512 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key takeaways
-
Price today $ 23.0135.
-
Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 13 days and decreased 7 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.54 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 1.444%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.2814%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 9.88% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.494% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: $ 0.0153 per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by $ 0.291002.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 1.2645 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by $ -0.25.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
