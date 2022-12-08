Overnight biggest gainer

Using the VolatilityMarkets software to structure a Silver trend following trade idea

Part 1) Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.



In the short term Silver has been decelerating higher. In the long term Silver has been accelerating higher. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a time horizon.

Part 2) Trade idea details

2A) Trade idea graph

2b) Intraday predictions

Buy $ 96,852 USD of Silver, take profit at $ 23.2512 level with 49.99% odds for a $ 1,000 USD gain, stop out at $ 22.7759 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon

Part 3) XAG/USD trend analysis

XAGUSD last price was $ 23.0135 . The short term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher but decelerating.

Part 4) XAG/USD value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 13 days and decreased 7 days. For every up day, there were 0.54 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 1.444% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.2814% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 9.88% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.494% percent.

Part 5) XAG/USD worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAGUSD, is $ 22.3143 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 23.7127 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 22.7759 could trade and that $ 23.2512 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key takeaways