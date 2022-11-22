Part 1) introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Silver has been accelerating higher. In the long term Silver has been accelerating higher. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a one week time horizon.
Part 2) trade idea details
Buy $ 36,624 USD of Silver, take profit at $ 22.2632 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,728 USD gain, stop out at $ 20.6795 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through 1w time horizon.
Part 3) XAG/USD trend analysis
XAGUSD last price was $ 21.26. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating.
Part 4) XAG/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 days. For every up day, there were 0.67 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 1.6487% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.1249% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 10.97% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.5485% percent.
Part 5) XAG/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAGUSD, is $ 19.5158 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 23.0042 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 20.6795 could trade and that $ 22.2632 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today $ 21.26
-
Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.67 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 1.6487%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.1249%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 10.97% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.5485% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: $ 0.0053 per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by $ 0.395559.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 1.8606 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by $ 0.2571
