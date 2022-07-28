XAG/USD rallied in the short term and now was traded at 19.718. The DXY’s corrective phase helped the price of silver to turn to the upside. Technically, the rate ignored major upside obstacles signaling a potential further growth. Fundamentally, the US Advance GDP reported a 0.9% drop even if the traders expected a 0.4% growth. This could force the USD to depreciate in the short term and could push the metals higher.

From the technical point of view, XAG/USD passed above the 19.410 - 19.488 resistance area and signaled a larger upwards movement. Still, after its amazing rally, the price could retreat a little, it could come back to test and retest the broken levels before resuming its growth. Consolidating above these levels could bring new long opportunities.