The price of silver rallied and now is traded at 23.572. XAG/USD climbed as much as 23.585 even if the United States economic data came in better than expected. Technically, the bias remains bullish, the commodity retreated a little to retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. Fundamentally, XAG/USD rallied after Canada reported higher than expected inflation.
Silver retested the uptrend line, registering only a false breakdown with great separation. Now, it challenges the 23.572 former high which stands as a static resistance. Descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) represents a dynamic resistance. An upside continuation only if the price of silver takes out the near-term upside obstacles. Dropping, closing, and stabilizing below the uptrend line may announce potential sell-off.
