Silver is bearish. However, the market is in a correction mode and we should see a continuation down.

There are two POC zones. The first zone 24.50-90 is the order block zone. We also might see a move down straight from the zone. The POC 2 is a retracement zone. We can also spot a confluence with the W H5 camarilla. In both cases we should see a move down towards 23.43 and 22.47.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

