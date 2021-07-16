Silver stays stuck between two diagonal lines

XAG/USD has been trading in a consolidative manner since June 17th, between the 25.55 and 26.75 barriers. The broader picture looks directionless as well. The metal continues to hover above the upside support line drawn from the low of November 30th, as well as below a downside one taken from the high of February 1st. Therefore, we prefer to wait for a breakthrough in one of those lines before we start examining whether the outlook has changed to positive or negative.
A dip below the upside line, as well as below the 25.55 barriers, would confirm a forthcoming lower low on the daily chart and may encourage the bears to drive the battle towards the low of March 31st, at around 23.70. If that hurdle doesn’t hold, its break may lead to the 21.80 territories, which provided strong support on September 24th and November 30th.
Shifting attention to our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI has turned down after hitting resistance at 50, while the MACD, although negative, lies above its trigger line. Both indicators lie near their equilibrium lines, providing conflicting momentum signals. This enhances our choice to stay flat for now and wait for the white metal to break one of the two aforementioned diagonal lines.
On the upside, a break above the key resistance zone of 28.40 may be the catalyst for the bulls to jump massively into the action. This would not only confirm the break above the downside line taken from the high of February 1st but would also confirm a forthcoming higher high. The next stop may be the high of February 1st, at around 30.05, the break of which would take silver into territories last seen back in February 2013, with the next potential resistance perhaps being the 32.50 zones, defined by the high of January 23rd.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final Eurozone CPI came out at 1.9% as expected. US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.