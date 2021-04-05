Gold – Silver

Gold Spot plunged 50 points last week to retest strong support at 1685/75. Thedouble bottom was reinforced with a bullish hammer candle on the weekly chart.Outlook turns positive in the medium term.

Silver Spot manages a bounce to strong resistance at 2480/90.

Daily analysis

Gold hit the next target of 1730/33 by Friday & we topped exactly her. However if wecontinue higher (as is likely with the bullish bottoming pattern, look for a test ofstrong resistance at 1742/45, perhaps as far as 1755/60 at the start of this week.

We are very overbought in the short term although the downside is expected to belimited. Minor support at 1720/18 could hold the downside initially but below hererisks a slide to strong support at 1710/08. Unlikely but further losses meet strongsupport at 1699 /96.

Silver bounces to strong resistance at 2480/90 & held in to the end of the week asexpected but no sign of a turn at this stage. A break above 2500 opens the door2525/35.

First support at 2450/40 but below 2430 risks a slide to to 2405/2395.

