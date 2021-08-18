Silver has retested a historical support and is ready to follow up a long trade.
We can see a daily confirmation of buyers in the POC zone. If the market makes a bounce in the zone we could see a retest of M L3 and M H3 levels. M L3 is 24.83 and 26.09 could be the target. For bulls to win this swing the price needs to stay above 23.00.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
