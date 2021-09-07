Gold, silver, WTI crude

Gold Spot dips from resistance at 1831/33 to hold first support at 1818/16.

Silver Spot l holds strong resistance at 2487/94.

WTI Crude OCTOBER longs at best support at 6860/40 are working so far.

We made it half way to the upper target then reversed to first support at 6965/35.

Daily analysis

Gold only resistance of importance this week is at 1831/33. Shorts need stops above 1836. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1841/43, 1851, 1855 & perhaps as far as 1860/62.

Any shorts at 1831/33 target first support at 1818/16 for profit taking. Strong support at 1814/11. Longs need stops below 1808.

Silver topped exactly at strong resistance at 2487/94. Shorts need stops above 2505. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 2520/25 & 2555/65.

Shorts at strong resistance at 2487/94 target 2455/50. Strong support at 2535/25. Longs need stops below 2415.

WTI Crude first support at 6965/35. Longs need stops below 6900. Best support at 6860/40. Longs need stops below 6780.

2 month trend line resistance at 7020/40. Shorts need stops above 7065. A break higher targets 7085/90 & 7120/40.

