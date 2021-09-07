Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot dips from resistance at 1831/33 to hold first support at 1818/16.
Silver Spot l holds strong resistance at 2487/94.
WTI Crude OCTOBER longs at best support at 6860/40 are working so far.
We made it half way to the upper target then reversed to first support at 6965/35.
Daily analysis
Gold only resistance of importance this week is at 1831/33. Shorts need stops above 1836. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1841/43, 1851, 1855 & perhaps as far as 1860/62.
Any shorts at 1831/33 target first support at 1818/16 for profit taking. Strong support at 1814/11. Longs need stops below 1808.
Silver topped exactly at strong resistance at 2487/94. Shorts need stops above 2505. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 2520/25 & 2555/65.
Shorts at strong resistance at 2487/94 target 2455/50. Strong support at 2535/25. Longs need stops below 2415.
WTI Crude first support at 6965/35. Longs need stops below 6900. Best support at 6860/40. Longs need stops below 6780.
2 month trend line resistance at 7020/40. Shorts need stops above 7065. A break higher targets 7085/90 & 7120/40.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
