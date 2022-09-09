In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire examines the unprecedented scale of the physical silver shortage that is draining COMEX inventories and causing havoc in the oversold, futures-driven silver market.

The London wholesaler analyses the glaring disconnection between the physical and paper silver markets, evidencing investors capitalising on massive, risk-free arbitrage profit opportunity.

Timestamps

00:00 - Start

01:10 - What is happening in these crazy silver markets?

07:55 - The similarities between the nickel and the silver markets.

12:45 - How does the situation in silver affect the gold price?

18:20 - The wholesale market - Andrew’s update.

27:30 - The short-term effects of the arbitrage process.