In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire examines the unprecedented scale of the physical silver shortage that is draining COMEX inventories and causing havoc in the oversold, futures-driven silver market.
The London wholesaler analyses the glaring disconnection between the physical and paper silver markets, evidencing investors capitalising on massive, risk-free arbitrage profit opportunity.
Timestamps
00:00 - Start
01:10 - What is happening in these crazy silver markets?
07:55 - The similarities between the nickel and the silver markets.
12:45 - How does the situation in silver affect the gold price?
18:20 - The wholesale market - Andrew’s update.
27:30 - The short-term effects of the arbitrage process.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
