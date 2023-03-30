The fall in real yields alongside the fall in the USD surrounding rapid US rate re-pricing on the recent banking woes has been a great catalyst for precious metals. Gold is currently up 7% on the month and silver is up over 10%. Silver has some stiff resistance up above it just under $25, but the seasonal pattern does favour at least a retest of that $25 region. Technically, we have seen a breakout of the 20-day Donchian Channel to give a bullish bias from March 17.
Seasonally, silver has strength from March 29 to April 11 with a 72% winning percentage and a 2.17% average return. So, will we see more gains from silver and see $25 tested over the next few weeks?
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here would be if US inflation surges and the Fed do actually hike rates aggressively counter to what the market is expecting. The Fed could cause real yields and the USD to rise again and this is a natural headwind for silver.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
