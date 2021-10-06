Gold, silver, WTI crude

Gold Spot shorts at resistance at 1763/65 worked on the bounce yesterday evening as we dip back to 1750 this morning for a potential 13 point profit.

Silver Spot tested the selling opportunity at 2240/50.

WTI Crude November higher again exactly in the bull trend to 7870/80 & 7948 as we look for 8000/20 today.

Daily analysis

Gold holding resistance at 1763/65 last night for a slide this morning to minor support at 1749/47. Longs here may be too risky. If we continue lower look for 1740/38, perhaps as far as 1735 & 1728 eventually.

Try shorts again at 1763/65, with stops above 1770! A break higher targets 1775/77. We should at least pause here – shorts may be risky though. Further gains meet resistance at 1783/84.

Silver shorts at 2250/60 target 2220/10, perhaps as far as 2185/80. If we continue lower look for 2165 & 2145/40.

Shorts need stops above 2280 for a selling opportunity at 2310/20. Try shorts with stops above 2335. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.

WTI Crude bulls continue to dominate hitting the next target of 7870/80 as we look for 8000/20. Further gains are possible to 8060/70, 8090/8100.

We are severely overbought after such strong gains but with no sell signal, we remain buyers on weakness. Minor support at 7800/7780, better support at 7700/7670.

