Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot shorts at resistance at 1763/65 worked on the bounce yesterday evening as we dip back to 1750 this morning for a potential 13 point profit.
Silver Spot tested the selling opportunity at 2240/50.
WTI Crude November higher again exactly in the bull trend to 7870/80 & 7948 as we look for 8000/20 today.
Daily analysis
Gold holding resistance at 1763/65 last night for a slide this morning to minor support at 1749/47. Longs here may be too risky. If we continue lower look for 1740/38, perhaps as far as 1735 & 1728 eventually.
Try shorts again at 1763/65, with stops above 1770! A break higher targets 1775/77. We should at least pause here – shorts may be risky though. Further gains meet resistance at 1783/84.
Silver shorts at 2250/60 target 2220/10, perhaps as far as 2185/80. If we continue lower look for 2165 & 2145/40.
Shorts need stops above 2280 for a selling opportunity at 2310/20. Try shorts with stops above 2335. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.
WTI Crude bulls continue to dominate hitting the next target of 7870/80 as we look for 8000/20. Further gains are possible to 8060/70, 8090/8100.
We are severely overbought after such strong gains but with no sell signal, we remain buyers on weakness. Minor support at 7800/7780, better support at 7700/7670.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
