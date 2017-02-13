Silver: Riding higher

In the long-term, crude oil has recovered after its sharp decline last year. However, we consider that further weakness are very likely. Strong support lies at 24.82 (13/11/2002) while resistance can now be found at 55.24 (03/01/2017 high).

Crude oil is still bouncing from support given at 50.71 (10/01/2017 low). Strong resistance lies at 54.32 (06/01/2017 high). Yet, a correction in the near-term towards 49.61 (08/12/2016) is possible in case support at 50.71 (10/01/2017 low) is broken. The black commodity needs to push higher to confirm deeper buying pressures.

