XAG/USD climbed as much as 24.550 today but now it has dropped a little and it’s located at 24.336. After its strong growth a retreat was natural, the rate could test and retest the near-term obstacles before resuming its growth. Fundamentally, the US Final Manufacturing PMI came in at 46.2 points matching expectations and confirms further contraction.
As you can see on the H1 chart, the rate found resistance at the upper median line (uml) of the ascending pitchfork and now it has dropped. The 24.300 level was seen as a first downside obstacle. The 24.131 is seen as static support as well. Technically, the current sell-off could be only temporary. The rate could test and retest the immediate downside obstacles before developing a new swing higher.
