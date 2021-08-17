Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot longs at 1775/70 worked perfectly -" we bottomed exactly here & continued higher as expected to the next targets of 1780 & 1787/88. A potential 15 point profit so far.
Outlook is more positive after the strong hammer candle on the weekly chart.
Silver Spot still unable to beat key resistance at 2395/2405 despite gains in Gold.
WTI Crude September shorts at resistance at 6960/90 worked perfectly on the slide to the target & minor support at 6800/6780 . On Monday we broke minor support at 6800/6780 as predicted targeting 6700/6680 & 6600/6590.
Daily analysis
Gold outlook is positive holding above 1775 to target 1780 then 1787/88 & perhaps as far as minor resistance at 1792/94. A break higher targets 1800. Expect strong resistance at 1805/08.
First support at 1775/70. Longs need stops below 1765.
Silver retests key resistance at 2395/2405. Shorts need stops above 2410. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 2440/50. We could pause here but eventually we should continue higher towards strong resistance at 2487/94 for profit taking on longs. Shorts need stops above 2505.
Holding key resistance at 2395/2405 re-targets 2350/40 then 2310/00. A break below here this week targets 2260/50.
WTI Crude September currently trading between 6800/6780 & targets of 6700/6680 & 6600/6590. Important support at the July low of 6540/20. Longs need stops below 6480. A break lower is a medium term sell signal initially targeting 6420/00 then 6330/10.
First resistance at 6800/20. Shorts need stops above 6840. A break higher targets 6870/6900 with resistance at 6960/90. Shorts need stops above 7020. A break higher targets 7090/7110, perhaps as far as 7150/70.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
