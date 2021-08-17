Gold, Silver, WTI Crude

Gold Spot longs at 1775/70 worked perfectly -" we bottomed exactly here & continued higher as expected to the next targets of 1780 & 1787/88. A potential 15 point profit so far.

Outlook is more positive after the strong hammer candle on the weekly chart.

Silver Spot still unable to beat key resistance at 2395/2405 despite gains in Gold.

WTI Crude September shorts at resistance at 6960/90 worked perfectly on the slide to the target & minor support at 6800/6780 . On Monday we broke minor support at 6800/6780 as predicted targeting 6700/6680 & 6600/6590.

Daily analysis

Gold outlook is positive holding above 1775 to target 1780 then 1787/88 & perhaps as far as minor resistance at 1792/94. A break higher targets 1800. Expect strong resistance at 1805/08.

First support at 1775/70. Longs need stops below 1765.

Silver retests key resistance at 2395/2405. Shorts need stops above 2410. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 2440/50. We could pause here but eventually we should continue higher towards strong resistance at 2487/94 for profit taking on longs. Shorts need stops above 2505.

Holding key resistance at 2395/2405 re-targets 2350/40 then 2310/00. A break below here this week targets 2260/50.

WTI Crude September currently trading between 6800/6780 & targets of 6700/6680 & 6600/6590. Important support at the July low of 6540/20. Longs need stops below 6480. A break lower is a medium term sell signal initially targeting 6420/00 then 6330/10.

First resistance at 6800/20. Shorts need stops above 6840. A break higher targets 6870/6900 with resistance at 6960/90. Shorts need stops above 7020. A break higher targets 7090/7110, perhaps as far as 7150/70.

Chart