Silver rebounds, but outlook stays negative

XAG/USD traded higher yesterday, after it hit support at 22.84 on Friday. Overall, the white metal is trading below the upside support line drawn from the low of November 30th, as well as below the downside resistance line taken from the high of February 1st. As long as this is the case, we would consider the medium-term outlook to be negative, and any further near-term advances as a corrective phase.
Even if the metal continues to gain for a while more, we see decent chances for the bears to jump back into the action from near the 24.45 level, marked as a resistance by the inside swing low of July 27th. If so, we could see another test near 22.84, where a break would confirm a forthcoming lower low and may pave the way towards the 21.80 territory, which acted as a support back on September 24th and November 30th. If the bears are not willing to stop there, then a break lower could carry larger bearish implications, perhaps setting the stage for the 19.50 territory, defined as a support by the inside swing high of July 15th, 2020.
Taking a look at our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI moved higher after hitting support at its 30 line, while the MACD, although negative, has rebounded as well and moved above its trigger line. Both indicators detect slowing downside speed and support the notion for some further recovery before the next leg south.
We will start examining whether the overall outlook has turned bullish again upon a break above the downside line taken from the high of February 1st. This may encourage advances towards the 28.40 or 28.72 territories, where a break could allow extensions towards the 30.05 level, marked by the peak of February 1st. This is also the highest point since February 2013.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
