The red hot U.S Inflation reading on Wednesday sent Silver prices rocketing to their highest since August as traders piled into inflation hedges.
Inflation is now running at its highest in a generation, with data released on Wednesday showing U.S Consumer Prices in October surged 6.2% from a year ago – leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years.
Following on from the data, President Joe Biden acknowledged that U.S consumers were paying too much for everyday goods, vowing to tackle inflation "head on" with his forthcoming $1.75 trillion social-spending bill, along with a $550 billion infrastructure spending plan.
Republicans are hammering exactly the opposite argument stating that “cash drops by the government are driving up prices even higher”.
Nearly all economists expect inflation figures could leapt into the double digits ahead, due to the ongoing global supply chain crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows no sign of abating anytime soon.
