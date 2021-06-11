Consumer prices for May accelerated at their fastest pace in nearly 13 years as inflation pressures continued to build in the U.S. economy.
The Consumer Price Index, which represents a basket including food, energy, groceries, housing costs and sales across a spectrum of goods surged a sizzling 5% in May from a year earlier – the highest since 2008. Meanwhile, core CPI rose 3.8% year over year, the sharpest increase since 1992.
The reading represented the biggest CPI gain since the 5.3% increase in August 2008, just before the global financial crisis sent the U.S. spiralling into the worst recession since the Great Depression – and Oil prices skyrocketing to $150 a barrel.
The hot readings put next week's Federal Reserve meeting in focus. So far this year, the Fed has continued to state that inflation will run hotter than its traditional 2% goal for a longer period than estimated as the global economy reopens, but should prove temporary. However traders are unconvinced and fear the rapid spike in inflation could become uncontrollable and present a major threat to the U.S. economy since the 1980s.
If you’re wondering just how high Silver prices could get – you only have to take a look at what is happening across the entire commodities complex.
This week Oil prices soared to their highest since October 2018 with WTI hitting $70 a barrel, while Brent topped $72 a barrel. Elsewhere, many other commodities ranging from Copper, Palladium, Iron Ore to Lumber prices surged past all-time record highs in recent weeks.
With that in mind, its only matter of time before Silver prices eventually catches up with the rest of the commodities complex.
