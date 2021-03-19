As the Green Energy Revolution gains traction, greater attention is being paid to the critical roles of various metals. One in particular is Silver.
After receiving a wave of retail attention earlier this year and briefly trading above $30 an ounce, Silver's mainstream media coverage is fading. But traders are still buying up the precious metal on every dip, as it is still extraordinarily cheap relative to its peers.
Silver is definetly the best trade in 2021. There is a lack of Silver around the world. There is not much Silver at any refineries and getting your hands on physical Silver is still difficult. In fact, Silver is now rarer than Gold, which means there is a risk of a real Silver squeeze this year.
And let's not forget the Green Energy Revolution.
Now the $1.9 trillion stimulus package has been passed, Democrats will turn their attention to President Biden’s ambitious goal of spending big on renewable energy infrastructure and solar power technology to combat climate change.
Silver is a key component in renewable energy and solar power technology. Based on our proprietary research, photovoltaic demand for Silver could exceed 3000 tonnes in 2021 – and that's just the beginning.
As governments around the world pursue more aggressive environmental policies to combat climate change – this alone will continue to be a major driver of Silver demand for years to come.
In the long term, I see a lot of upside potential for Silver, which makes it look very attractive at current levels.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.