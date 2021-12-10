Silver prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as focus shifts to the closely watched U.S Inflation figures on Friday, which are expected to set the tone for the Federal Reserve's strategy on interest rate hikes.
Signs of inflation are growing more obvious day by day with consumers now paying more for goods and services than they did a year ago.
That view was echoed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week during his testimony before Senate, where he stated that he no longer viewed inflation as “transitory”.
November’s Consumer Price Inflation data will give the Fed evidence of how quickly inflation is progressing and whether a faster withdrawal of its monthly purchases would be warranted. That debate is expected to happen at the central bank’s next FOMC policymaking meeting on December 14-15.
The outcome of Friday’s data has the potential to move the markets significantly and ultimately set the tone for how the precious metal will trade throughout the rest of this month.
