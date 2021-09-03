Silver prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as focus shifts to the highly anticipated monthly U.S jobs report.

Traders will be watching Friday’s jobs report for the latest read on the health of the labour market as Federal Reserve policymaker’s debate winding down their massive quantitative easing program later this year.

During his speech to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that policymakers expect to taper back their $120 billion a month quantitative easing program this year, but emphasized that the labour market has not yet improved enough to start the taper.

A strong report would signal that businesses are having more success hiring after months of limited labour supply. But risks related to the delta variant could mean a softer-than-expected payrolls print and complicate the Fed’s timeline for tapering asset purchases.

It could take several more months of data to finally convince the Fed to pull the trigger on tapering, which ultimately sets the stage for fresh volatility ahead.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: