Silver prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as focus shifts to the highly anticipated monthly U.S jobs report.
The U.S. Labour Department will publish its closely watched Non-Farm Payroll figures at 8.30 AM Eastern Time.
If the number is a big miss, it would suggest that the labor market is not as solid as the Fed anticipated and it may lead to an even softer U.S dollar, which is ultimately bullish for precious metal prices. A very weak NFP result will also likely fuel recession talk, leading traders to price in a less hawkish Fed.
Ahead of Friday's highly antipated jobs data, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed that private payrolls fell sharply in January, as U.S companies cut more than 301,000 jobs last month.
