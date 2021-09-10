In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire reveals a market-shifting development set to loosen the insiders’ grip on the silver price. The long-time wholesaler explains the market making banks’ supply and price control mechanism, and illustrates the strategy established to break it.

The precious metals expert lays out his short-term, medium-term, and long-term outlook for gold and silver, and eyes the insiders’ next move with full Basel III compliance just 17 weeks away.