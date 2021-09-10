In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire reveals a market-shifting development set to loosen the insiders’ grip on the silver price. The long-time wholesaler explains the market making banks’ supply and price control mechanism, and illustrates the strategy established to break it.
The precious metals expert lays out his short-term, medium-term, and long-term outlook for gold and silver, and eyes the insiders’ next move with full Basel III compliance just 17 weeks away.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
