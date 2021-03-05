Silver prices fell on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to stress that inflation is not a concern while ignoring questions about rising bond yields.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that near-term inflation is likely to run hot as the economy improves, whilst also maintaining the central banks stance to keep monetary policy ultra-accommodative until its goal of maximum employment is reached.
Higher yields are starting to sound alarm bells, as this is a very strong indicator that a spike in inflation is just around the corner. Another key indicator of rising inflation – is higher oil prices.
This week, Oil prices surged to their highest levels in 14 months – with U.S Oil trading near $65 a barrel, whilst Brent Crude soared within striking distance of $70 a barrel.
Generally, Gold is considered as the ultimate hedge against inflation. However, I suggest keeping a close eye on Silver.
If history is anything to go by, then Oil's performance as a tell-tale sign for what Silver might do next.
Silver and Oil prices have a very tight correlations during multi-year periods of boom, known as supercycles.
The previous two supercycles took place in the 1970s and the 2000s. In both cases, Silver prices tracked Oil prices identically and that trend is expected to re-emerge again – during the current commodities supercycle, which is just getting started.
During its last secular bull run in the 2000s – Oil prices rallied nearly 630%. But with a staggering gain of nearly 1150%, Silver solidly outperformed Oil before their parallel bull markets ultimately ran their course.
Today crude oil is up over 264% from the lows seen in April 2020, whilst Silver is only up 57%, during the same period. Even if Oil was to stop its advance right here in a secular sense, which I believe is extremely unlikely, then Silver still has massive upside potential from current levels.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 after robust US Nonfarm Payrolls data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19 after dipping below that number in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls, which showed an increase of 379K jobs in February. Higher yields in response to Powell are keeping the dollar bid.
GBP/USD recovers after post-NFP dip below 1.38
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 bus till down the day. The US gained 379,000 jobs in February, roughly double than expected and supporting the dollar. The Senate's stimulus debate is eyed.
XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows on stellar NFP
Gold edge lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh nine-month lows, below the $1690 level in reaction to an upbeat US jobs report.
Cardano ready to resume uptrend towards $2
Cardano price shows signs of a reversal after a 30% correction. The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator’s buy signal on the 4-hour and the 12-hour chart hints at a continuation of the bull rally.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).