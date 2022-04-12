Silver rallied in the last hours, after the US inflation data. Technically, the price action signaled that the downside movement is over and that the bulls could take action again. XAG/USD is traded at 25.510 at the time of writing far above 24.874 today’s low. Fundamentally, the US Consumer Price Index rose by 1.2% in March versus 0.8% in February matching expectations, while the Core CPI registered only a 0.3% growth in the last month versus 0.5% growth expected. Tomorrow, the UK inflation data, RBNZ, and the BOC could shake the markets.
From the technical point of view, XAG/USD tested and retested the downtrend line, registering only false breakdowns below it. Now, it has escaped from the down channel pattern and it seems determined to come back higher. As long as it stays above the upper median line (uml), the price of silver could develop a strong upwards movement. A valid breakout through the median line (ml) could announce an upside continuation. The price action signaled that the sellers are exhausted after failing to come back to test and retest the channel’s downside line.
