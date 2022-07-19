XAG/USD rallied in the short term as the USD depreciated versus its rivals. The DXY’s corrective phase forced the greenback to lose ground and helped the metals to come back higher. Silver was traded at 18.782 at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish, so the current bounce back could bring new selling opportunities. Fundamentally, the UK and the Canadian inflation data could bring high volatility. Also, the XAG/USD may register sharp movements on Thursday after the BOJ and the ECB monetary policy meetings.
Silver maintains a bearish bias as long as it stays under the black downtrend line. As you can see on the H4 chart, the rate found resistance at the 18.920 static resistance. Its false breakouts above this level and failing to reach the downtrend line signaled exhausted buyers. Only a valid breakout above the downtrend line and through the 18.920 could activate a larger growth and could invalidate a new sell-off.
