XAG/USD rebounded after yesterday’s massive drop. It was trading at 22.433 at the time of writing. As you already know, Silver crashed as the Dollar Index rallied after the US ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders, and Final Services PMI came in better than expected yesterday. Today, the US Trade Balance came in at -78.2B versus -80.1B expected. Tomorrow, the BOC could really shake the markets.
Technically, the 22.516 represents an upside obstacle. The price action developed a flag formation which could represent a downside pattern. Still, as long as it stays above the uptrend line, the bias remains bullish. Only a valid breakdown through the uptrend line and below 22.249 activates more declines.
