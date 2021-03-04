Silver is in a downtrend and the continuation down is expected. It also correlates with gold which is super bearish last months.

26.80-93 is the zone where new sellers might join. We can also see a sort of consolidation in H1 timeframe so breakout is expected. A move down off the POC zone will target 26.34 followed by 25.52 and 25.06. Only a move above the W H3 camarilla pivot 27.25 will make bears weaker. I don’t think it will happen as today is Thursday so the weekly pivot might hold.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.