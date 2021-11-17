Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot shorts at strong resistance at 1868/72 worked again as we held below 1877. Yesterday's bearish engulfing candle is a sell signal.
Silver shorts at resistance at the 200-day moving average at 2535/40 also worked perfectly offering up to 55 pips profit so far. Yesterday's bearish engulfing candle is a sell signal.
WTI Crude December longs at first support at 7990/60 work on the bounce to the first resistance at 8150/80 for some profit-taking. A high for the day exactly here which worked for anyone trying shorts.
Daily analysis
Gold holding strong resistance at 1868/72 re-targets 1857/55 before a retest of first support at 1842/39, which could be seen this morning. Try longs with stops below 1836. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1832/30 & 1824/22 then a buying opportunity at 1819/16. Try longs with stops below 1812.
Strong resistance at 1868/72. Shorts need stops above 1877. A break above here would be a buy signal for this week targeting 1885, 1895, 1900/03 & probably as far as 1914/16.
Silver shorts at resistance at the 200 days moving average at 2535 hit minor support again at 2485/80 for profit-taking. Be ready to sell a break below 2475 today targeting strong support at 2450/40, which could see a low for the day. Longs need stops below 2430.
Sell again at resistance at the 200-day moving average at 2535/40. A break above 2540 however is a buy signal this week targeting 2570/80 then 2600, perhaps as far as 2640/50.
WTI Crude December shorts at first resistance at 8150/80 work on the retest of first support at 7990/60. Longs need stops below 7930 for a retest of last week's low at 7835/25. A break lower targets 7760/50, perhaps as far as 7650/30.
Shorts at first resistance at 8150/80 need stops above 8210 today. A break higher should target 8280/90, perhaps as far as 8340/50. Above here this week look for strong resistance at 8480/8500.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
