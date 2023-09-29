Share:

Silver has experienced a notable surge today, benefiting from the weakening of the U.S. dollar as recent developments in the commodity market have been heavily influenced by movements in the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. The first half of the week saw a decline in precious metals, with gold falling below the $1,900 threshold and silver retreating to a significant medium-term support level around $22.40. However, a reversal in the precious metals market has emerged today despite U.S. yields maintaining elevated levels which has seen the U.S. dollar has relinquished some of its recent gains, lending support to precious metals. Silver stands out as the top performer, with a gain exceeding 2% early in the day while gold and platinum have also seen modest increases.

Notably, the silver market's long-term prospects are also improving, driven by rising demand from the photovoltaic industry and constrained supply from major mining sources. ANZ Research projects that silver demand from solar PV will surge to 225 million ounces by 2025, compared to an estimated 161 million ounces in 2023. In the immediate context, the surge in silver prices can be attributed to global dynamics and the covering of short positions by speculators who had anticipated further declines amid recent pressure from the dollar and yields. As markets gain confidence that interest rates may have already reached their peak, we could be seeing continued gains for this metal. On the other hand, if the Fed were to surprise the markets with further rate hikes, likely driven by worsening inflation data, the reaction on the silver markets could be quite significant in the short term.