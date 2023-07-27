Silver is in an impulsive recovery away from 22.05 lows and there’s room for more upside as it can be unfolding a five-wave bullish cycle from Elliott wave perspective. It’s actually moving nicely as expected for now and we still see it trading in an (a)-(b)-(c) correction within wave »iv« with ideal support here around base channel resistance line and 24.00 level before the uptrend for wave »v« of 3 resumes.
The main reason why we remain bullish on silver is 10Y US Notes chart, which is in tight positive correlation with metals. As you can see, after a failure break of March 2023 lows, we have seen strong recovery on both assets. They are probably just making a corrective pullback before a continuation higher.
From Elliott wave perspective, 10Y US Notes is finishing a complex (W)-(X)-(Y) corrective setback in B/2 with ideal support here around 111 level. So, if we are on the right path and if 10Y US notes will continue higher into wave C or 3, then silver could easily stay in the bullish trend.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
