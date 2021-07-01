Silver is ranging between weekly camarilla pivot points. We should see a breakout possibly after the NFP.

Two blue lines represent the range where the silver is moving now. We have 2 breakout points.

Bullish breakout above 26.60 will target 27.79. If we see a breakout below 25.50 gets ready for 24.60. We should see it possible after the NFP tomorrow. Look for breakout-retest patterns.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.