Silver is ranging between weekly camarilla pivot points. We should see a breakout possibly after the NFP.
Two blue lines represent the range where the silver is moving now. We have 2 breakout points.
Bullish breakout above 26.60 will target 27.79. If we see a breakout below 25.50 gets ready for 24.60. We should see it possible after the NFP tomorrow. Look for breakout-retest patterns.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
