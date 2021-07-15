Financials: As of this writing (7:00am) Sept. Bonds re 23 higher at 163’10 down 1’04 from last week. The 10 Year Note is up 6 overnight at 133’21 unchanged for the week. The 5 Year Note is up 2 at 123’29 down 5 ticks for the week. The yield curve widened slightly week over week with 2 year at 0.22% up 2 basis points, the 5 year at 0.77% up 3 points, the 10 year up 5 at 1.31 and the 30 year bond up 5 at 1.93%. CPI and PP! both were higher than expected showing inflation well beyond the Fed’s target of 2-21/2% and the Fed is still talking transitory (temporary). The Fed chair while testifying in front 5 of Congressional Committee Q and A that tapering is still in conversational stage. I feel that all this is somewhat negative for treasuries. Support on Sept. Bonds remains in the 160’00 area. The market is currently in resistance.
Grains: Dec. Corn is currently 4’0 lower at 554’6 up about 22 cents for the week. Nov. Beans are 1’0 lower at 1382’0 up 56 cents from a week ago Support remains at 517’0 and Resistance remains at 562’0 for Corn. Watch for the potential of a chart gap off 553’0-572’0 should the market hold above 562’0. Support on Nov. Beans is just under 1330’0 Resistance is 1392’0.
Cattle: Yesterday Aug. LC closed 50 lower at 121.25, up[ 65 for the week. Aug. FC closed down 187 at 159.22 reflecting recent rise in feed grain prices, but managed to eke out a gain of 22 points for the week. Support for LCQ remains at 120.15 and Resistance at 124.10.
Silver: Sept. Silver is currently 10 cents higher at 26.37. Support remains at 24.85 and Resistance is at 28.20.
S&P: Sept S&P’s are 14.00 lower at 4354.00, up 60.0 for the week., and off 30.00 from contract highs. It’s earning season again which should raise volatility. Support is 4330.00. Resistance 4385.00.
Currencies: The Sept. Euro is currently 18 lower at 1.1826, the Yen 3 lower at 0.9090, the Pound 9 higher at 1.3862 and the Dollar Index up 13 at 92.535.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
