If you thought investing in precious metals would be a great hedge for you against inflation then you’re having a bad time. To be honest, I thought that gold and silver would do a lot better, but here we are today where both are in the group of some of the worst-performing commodities over the past several months. And the situation just got even worse.
First, the H4 chart, where you can see a very handsome head and shoulders pattern. The neckline (red), was already broken, so the formation is up and running, which means a further drop. Currently, we have a small stop (green rectangle), which is just a very flat correction proving the bearish point. You can see that the price is approaching the orange horizontal support. What is that line? Silver’s daily chart will definitely help us understand. That is 21,7 USD/oz, so an ultimate long-term stronghold for buyers. This level means ‘to be or not to be’ for the bullish fraction on silver.
The way to trade it is pretty simple despite the gravity of the situation. A proper bounce (with a pattern or candle) would be a legitimate buy signal. On the other hand, a breakout with a nice-looking candlestick would mean a proper sell signal. For now, all we can do is wait.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.