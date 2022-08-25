XAG/USD climbed as much as 19.403 today where it has found resistance. Now, it was traded at 19.203 at the time of writing. The price action developed an up-channel, a flag pattern which could bring a downside continuation. Fundamentally, the price of silver dropped in the last hour as the US Prelim GDP dropped only by 0.6% versus 0.7% expected, Unemployment Claims came in at 243K, while Prelim GDP Price Index rose by 8.9% versus 8.7% expected.

From the technical point of view, the XAU/USD registered a valid breakout above the downtrend line but the downside pressure remains high as long as it stays under the channel’s upside line and below the 19.551 key level. Staying below these levels and making a valid breakdown below the uptrend line may activate more declines. Only a valid breakout above 19.551 could confirm a larger leg higher.

