Silver has been trying to break out above its 200-day moving average on several occasions in recent months, and after several attempts it looks like the bulls are finally managing that today:
Silver still needs to close above the 200 MA for confirmation, but given gold’s earlier breakout, and rising risk aversion in the markets, it looks like a strong probability now.
A decisive break will also break the bearish trend line, in a further blow to the bears.
The immediate upside target would be the psychologically-important $25 handle, but there’s no reason for it to stop there and reverse.
Indeed, the prior lengthy consolidation inside a wide range means the market has decided that it wants to go higher, and as such I would be looking for a move towards the highs it reached in 2020 around $30.00 in the coming weeks.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.