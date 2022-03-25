Silver came down from 27.00 after the completion of five waves up. Metal also broke the trendline support which suggests that prices are in a higher degree corrective retracement. We are tracking an A)-B)-C) drop that may resume to 23.80 after the current B) wave that is now at resistance. The broken neckline of an H&S pattern can also be another bearish signal.
Silver 4h Elliott Wave analysis
