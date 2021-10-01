The USD is higher as stocks came down, but metals do not care. In fact, they trade higher following the idea, that the US president can issue a $1 trillion platinum coins, deposit it with the Federal Reserve, and allow the government to keep paying its bills. We see nice bounce on Silver and Gold, with Silver is in the strong recovery mode away from the first target zone for wave C) of 5.
Silver broke into September 2020 lows as expected, so final wave C) of 5 of a bigger ending diagonal pattern can be finished, but to confirm the bottom, we need to see strong and impulsive rally back above 24 region. First signal would be already above 22.55 level.
Silver 4h Elliott Wave analysis
