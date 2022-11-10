Why is silver demand expected to rise sharply in India? Quite simply, because of pent-up demand post-Covid. Supply chain issues and falling demand meant silver demand was pressured in 2020 and 2021. However, according to Bloomberg, silver sales are back on track. Silver imports for 2022 through to August are already over 6,000 tons. In 2021 India only shipped around 2,800 tons, so that means demand is already easily eclipsing 2021.
However, as we head into the year-end it is worth noticing silver’s seasonal pattern has favoured selling throughout November. If the Federal Reserve signals an imminent pause in US rates that could give silver an extra boost on a weaker USD as we head into December. So, is that the best time to wait before initiating any potential silver longs? Or will silver continue to track lower this year on a hawkish Federal Reserve? There are uncertainties at this stage, but the seasonal pattern is noteworthy.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk here is that the Federal Reserve have to keep hiking rates higher than the market is currently pricing and that is a headwind for silver prices.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.