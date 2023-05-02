Silver (XAGUSD) ended cycle from 3.10.2023 with wave 1 at 26.08 as the 45 minutes chart below shows. The metal is now correcting cycle from 3.10.2023 low in wave 2. Internal subdivision of wave 2 is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave a ended at 24.78 and wave b rally ended at 25.31. Wave c lower ended at 24.62 which completed wave (w). Corrective rally in wave (x) ended at 25.48. The metal resumes lower in wave (y) with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Down from wave (x), wave a ended at 24.76 and wave b ended at 25.35. Wave c lower ended at 24.47 which completed wave (y) and ((w)) in higher degree.
From there, the metal formed wave ((x)) connector with internal subdivision as a double three in lesser degree. Up from wave ((w)), wave (w) ended at 25.22 and pullback in wave (x) ended at 24.49. Wave (y) higher ended at 25.9 which completed wave ((x)) in higher degree. The metal then turns lower in wave ((y)) with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Down from wave ((x)), wave (a) ended at 24.86. Expect rally in wave (b) to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((w)) which comes at 23.31 – 24.29 area. Near term, as far as pivot at 26.08 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside.
Silver (XAG/USD) 45 minute Elliott Wave chart
Silver (XAG/USD) Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day
AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA consolidation as it prints mild losses around 0.6630 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD set to take 1.1000 amid US default woes and hawkish ECB bets, Eurozone CPI eyed
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar’s retreat to snap three-day downtrend near 1.0990 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair also benefits from the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Eurozone inflation data amid return of the bloc’s traders after a long weekend.
Gold struggles below $2,000 amid US default fears, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood around $1,980, after a downbeat week-start, as full markets return on Tuesday. The XAU/USD justifies mixed plays surrounding the US debt ceiling expiration and First Republic Bank.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. Based on a recent report, the company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token, Level Finance (LVL).
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No change, nothing new for the Aussie Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60% to “assess the impact” of rate hikes. Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy could be more important than the meeting.