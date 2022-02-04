XAG/USD rallies in the short term as the DXY continues to drop. The price of silver challenges the immediate downtrend line after registering only a false breakdown below the 22.152 former low. Technically, the rate reached a demand one, so the buyers could take full control again. Today, the volatility could be high, XAU/USD could register sharp movements in both directions as the US is to release the Non-Farm Employment Change data. The economic indicator is expected at 110K in January versus 199K in December.

Also, the Unemployment Rate is expected at 3.9%, while the Average Hourly Earnings could register a 0.5% growth in January. From the technical point of view, yesterday’s failure to close below 22.152 or near this downside obstacle signaled that the downside movement could be over. A valid breakout above the downtrend line could announce a potential leg higher.

