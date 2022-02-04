XAG/USD rallies in the short term as the DXY continues to drop. The price of silver challenges the immediate downtrend line after registering only a false breakdown below the 22.152 former low. Technically, the rate reached a demand one, so the buyers could take full control again. Today, the volatility could be high, XAU/USD could register sharp movements in both directions as the US is to release the Non-Farm Employment Change data. The economic indicator is expected at 110K in January versus 199K in December.
Also, the Unemployment Rate is expected at 3.9%, while the Average Hourly Earnings could register a 0.5% growth in January. From the technical point of view, yesterday’s failure to close below 22.152 or near this downside obstacle signaled that the downside movement could be over. A valid breakout above the downtrend line could announce a potential leg higher.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Why Facebook is the worst earnings report we've ever seen
First up for debate is Meta (Facebook) whose shares collapsed following their latest earnings report. The reaction was compounded by a number of factors, not just the top-line figures.