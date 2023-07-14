The XAG/USD is strongly bullish in the short term. It’s trading at 24.974 at the time of writing, right below today's high of 25.015. Fundamentally, Silver jumped higher after the CPI, Core CPI, PPI, and Core PPI came in worse than expected. Surprisingly or not, the rate stays higher even if the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment came in better than expected earlier today. The indicator was reported at 72.6 points versus 65.6 points estimated.
From the technical point of view, the XAG/USD ignored the near-term resistance levels, activating further growth. Still, after such an amazing growth, the price of silver could retreat. Falling to stabilize above 24.898 may announce a potential sell-off. Coming back to test and retest the 24.526 and the median line (ml) could bring new longs.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
