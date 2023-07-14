Share:

The XAG/USD is strongly bullish in the short term. It’s trading at 24.974 at the time of writing, right below today's high of 25.015. Fundamentally, Silver jumped higher after the CPI, Core CPI, PPI, and Core PPI came in worse than expected. Surprisingly or not, the rate stays higher even if the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment came in better than expected earlier today. The indicator was reported at 72.6 points versus 65.6 points estimated.

From the technical point of view, the XAG/USD ignored the near-term resistance levels, activating further growth. Still, after such an amazing growth, the price of silver could retreat. Falling to stabilize above 24.898 may announce a potential sell-off. Coming back to test and retest the 24.526 and the median line (ml) could bring new longs.