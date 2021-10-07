Silver looks bullish and it can have an imminent breakout.
Inverted SHS pattern is pushing the price higher up.If we see the breakout above the trend line at the POC zone the market should be moving higher to 22.95, 23.29 and 24.01. The move should be also based on momentum and bulls should be safe. Look for a h4 candle which closes above the trendline 22.72 for a confirmation.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
