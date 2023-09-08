The price of silver turned to the upside in the short term, but a new leg higher is far from being confirmed. It’s located at 22.997 at the time of writing and is struggling to stay in the buyers’ territory. Today, the Canadian Employment Change and Unemployment Rate could shake the price.
From the technical point of view, the XAG/USD escaped from a down channel pattern signaling that the sell-off is over. Still, only a new higher high could announce a new leg higher.
